People of Chitral, Dir decided to elect PM Nawaz Sharif in 2018: Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on

Thursday said the people of Chitral and Dir have given their decision in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif renewed thier aim to re-elect him in 2018 general elections by showing their huge strength in PML-N public gathering at Lowari Tunnel.

He asked PTI chairman to gather at-least half of the people gathered at

9,000 feet height of Lowari Tunnel where the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addressed a public gathering after inauguration of Lowari Tunnel project.

He said Imran Khan and his team are in disarray and feared of the

popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif across the country, adding that people had travelled six to seven hours long journey and reached Lowari Tunnel to welcome and express their gratitude to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for completing long awaited Lowari Tunnel Project on priority basis.

He said Imran Niazi would have seen that how the high mountains of

Chitral and Dir reverberated with high pitched slogans of “Nawaz Sharif Zindabad” and “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Zindabad”.

He further said that PTI and his leadership would have witnessed that

the high mountains of Chitral and Dir were packed with PML-N party flags.

He said said Imran Khan is a confused person who dreams

nothing except Premiership, adding the accomplishments of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are against the expectations of Imran Niazi and he (Imran Niazi) in the pretext of opposition is causing harm to projects of public welfare, Muqam said.

Earlier, Muqam expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for

announcing sui-gas supply and electricity to Dir Upper.