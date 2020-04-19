People must follow precautionary measures against COVID-19: Qasim Suri

QUETTA, Apr 19 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday said people must follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus and to stay their homes during lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He expressed these views while distributing rations and cash cheques among needy journalists in wake of the coronavirus at Quetta Press Club where Quetta Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman and other senior Journalists were also present.

Deputy Speaker said the federal government was trying to assist deserving people including daily wagers so that their difficulties would be declined under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme in lockdown saying that in this regard, Rs 12,000 were being provided to each family of needy people.

He said that on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was providing medical equipment to provincial Disaster Management Authority through C-130 aircraft in order to cope with the challenge of the outbreak in province for ensuring the protection of public from the virus.

He said that the world was having a difficult time today due to coronavirus and it has taken thousands of people’s lives, adding that therefore, the federal government under leadership of Pirme Minister Imran Khan has extended the period of lockdown with consultation of provinces to stop the increasing of the deadly virus for interest of public health.

Qasim Khan Suri advised masses to adopt precautionary measures and avoid social activities.