ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Asif
Kirmani Sunday said people of the country very well knew the reality
of the politics being done by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman
Imran Khan, who was leveling mere allegations against the government.
Kirmani, in a press statement here, said Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was currently in China to open up new windows
of development and prosperity for Pakistan.
He said the people knew that who was their well-wisher and they
would reject those elements in the 2018 election, who had been
creating hurdles in the way of development.
Asif Kirmani expressed the confidence that the journey of
development and prosperity would continue under the dynamic
leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif even after
2018.
People know reality of Imran’s false allegations: Kirmani
