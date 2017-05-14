People know reality of Imran’s false allegations: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Asif

Kirmani Sunday said people of the country very well knew the reality

of the politics being done by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman

Imran Khan, who was leveling mere allegations against the government.

Kirmani, in a press statement here, said Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was currently in China to open up new windows

of development and prosperity for Pakistan.

He said the people knew that who was their well-wisher and they

would reject those elements in the 2018 election, who had been

creating hurdles in the way of development.

Asif Kirmani expressed the confidence that the journey of

development and prosperity would continue under the dynamic

leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif even after

2018.