People joining caravan of Nawaz out of infinite love for him: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): The people were joining the caravan of Nawaz

Sharif in big numbers out of their infinite love for Nawaz Sharif, who was thrice elected as Prime Minister by them and had been serving them and the country for the last 30-35 years.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in a brief interaction with a private TV channel.

She strongly quashed the impression being given by the opposition

that the people were being brought forcibly to attend the rally.

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the state

institutions and had played a crucial role in the restoration of the judiciary and that was the reason why people were yearning to have a

glimpse of their beloved leader, who ruled their hearts.

The minister said that the number of people gathered by Nawaz

Sharif within half a day, was far bigger than the people that

the opposition was able to attract in all their mini sit-ins and

sparsely attended rallies during the last four years.

She said that she could understand the mental condition

of the opposition and pitied it, adding that they should accept the

reality ungrudgingly and focus on serving the people of the province

where they had their governments.

She said that only those people were taking umbrage at Nawaz’s

rally who had been involved in strikes, sit-ins and attacks on the

state institutions, including the parliament.

Marriyum said that after seeing the spirit and enthusiasm of the

people there was hardly anything left to comment upon in the media.

She reiterated that Nawaz Sharif had accepted and implemented the

court verdict immediately, however, like every citizen it was their

legal and constitutional right to differ with it.