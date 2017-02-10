People in KP aspiring to get rid of PTI: Muqam

PESHAWAR, February 10 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif and President of PML(N) KP, Amir Muqam Friday said that the claim of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) of bringing change in Khyber Pakthunkhwa has turned into reality as now people are making slogans of `Go Imran Go’.

Addressing a worker’s convention of PML(N) in Swabi district, Amir Muqam said this is real change that people are now aspiring to get rid of PTI and its leadership by raising the slogan of `Go Imran Go’.

He said PML(N) support in KP is extending with fast speed due to wrong policies of PTI and because of the fact that its leadership has disappointed masses through raising hollow slogans and promises at time of elections.

He said the PTI leadership which made promises of changing the lives of people in the province, are now showing annoyance over launching of developmental projects by PML(N) leadership.

“If they are sincere for improving the lot of masses, they should not express annoyance over launching of developmental projects by federal government,” Muqam remarked.

He said PML(N) and its leadership is gaining popularity in KP due to its developmental oriented policies aimed at bringing prosperity in the country.

Swabi district, he continued, was center of PTI according to 2013 elections results, but now people are extending support to PML(N).

People are now fully disappointment from PTI leadership and attaching hopes with PML(N) leadership in regard with resolutions of their problems, he added.

Amir Muqam said it is mission of his life to serve masses and for this purpose he will continue to work with full dedication till last his last breath.

“No one can stop me from struggling for the wellbeing of people by raising baseless criticism,” Muqam went on to say.

He also assured the mammoth gathering of the workers convention that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML(N) leadership would come up to the expectation of masses.