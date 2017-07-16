People have always remained indifferent to sit-in politics: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that our sensible public had

always remained indifferent to long marches, sit-ins and

protests and demonstrated that they only wanted development

of their country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of

PML-N office-bearers here.

People of Pakistan have given the mandate of public

service to the PML-N, and its politics were based on

people’s advancement and prosperity. However, those who were

pushing the nation in the backward direction with their negative

politics did not want end to extremism, poverty, unemployment

and darkness in the country, he added.

He said that the head of sit-ins was being rejected by the

public at every front.

The chief minister said that public service was not a cup

of tea for those whose politics revolve around lies and negative

tactics for impeachment of the government. These political

elements should keep this in mind that they could not hold the

nation hostage through their non-democratic practices.

A politician who is also expert of arraignment has broken

all records of lies and these malignant elements are risking

the destiny of the country for their lust for power, he added.

He said that history and nation would never ever forgive

those responsible for creating chaos, restlessness and

confrontation in the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, the PML-N had served the people whole-heartedly, he

added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that corruption of former rulers, who

plundered national resources ruthlessly, had left the country

in crises, and when the PML-N came to power, the country had been

pushed into darkness due to long hours of load-shedding.

Pillage by the corrupt mafia and nepotism had pushed the

national institutions towards the brink of disaster, he

added. He said that the nation was well aware of those who had

got their loans waived off, and also looted billions from the

national exchequer.

He said that the sit-in trend-setters used every negative

tactic to damage the national economy and through their lockdowns,

sit-ins and protests they damaged the development plans of the

incumbent government.

The chief minister said that the PML-N government had taken

revolutionary measures to change the fate of masses and provide

them with the basic facilities. He said that Pakistan was moving

forward but some elements wanted to take it away from the road to

progress. They could not see Pakistan developing and making progress.

However, he added, the PML-N government was there to assure people

that the strategy of preferring personal interests over national

interests would not thrive and Pakistan would continue to

move forward.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had selflessly served the people during the past four years and steered Pakistan

out of darkness and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

Under the dynamic leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, we would

accomplish all our goals of development and the journey of public

service would continue, he added.