People giving warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif for serving country: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday said people were giving warm welcome to their leader Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif as he had served the country fearlessly and with great commitment.
Addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala, he said that people of
the country had elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister three times.
People had given mandate through their votes to Nawaz Sharif for the
five year term, he added.
He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had fought for protecting
the rights of the common man and for the rule of law.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his companions had no desire of power rather
they wanted to change the fate of the people, he added.
“We had always fought for the democracy and challenged dictatorship
regimes in the country”, Saad Rafique said, adding “I had joined hands with Nawaz Sharif
for his services and sacrifices for the country”.
He said Nawaz Sharif was most popular leader in the country and majority of the people were with him.
