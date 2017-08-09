People express great attachment with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer

Khurram Dastagir on Wednesday said that people of Pakistan, who

had used their right of vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) and elected Nawaz Sharif as leader of the country, were

now expressing their great attachment with him.

Talking to PTV, he said that Nawaz Sharif was going to home

via G.T.Road after the decision of the apex court. He wanted to

share his concern over disqualification with the people, who had

elected him thrice as prime minister, he added.

Huge Chinese investment in the shape of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), and growing relations with regional

countries, including Central Asian States, were the result of

policies of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.

To a question, he said that the people of Gujranwala were

very enthusiastic to welcome their leader.

A rousing welcome would be given to the former prime minister

upon his arrival in Gujranwala which was a stronghold of the

PML-N, he said.

To another question, Khurram appreciated the role of Pakistan

armed forces in the war against terrorism. He said Pakistan had

given a lot of sacrifices in wiping out the menace of terrorism.

Replying to a query, he said the PML-N had made all

arrangements with its own funds to welcome former prime minister.