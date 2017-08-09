People express great attachment with Nawaz Sharif: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer
Khurram Dastagir on Wednesday said that people of Pakistan, who
had used their right of vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) and elected Nawaz Sharif as leader of the country, were
now expressing their great attachment with him.
Talking to PTV, he said that Nawaz Sharif was going to home
via G.T.Road after the decision of the apex court. He wanted to
share his concern over disqualification with the people, who had
elected him thrice as prime minister, he added.
Huge Chinese investment in the shape of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), and growing relations with regional
countries, including Central Asian States, were the result of
policies of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.
To a question, he said that the people of Gujranwala were
very enthusiastic to welcome their leader.
A rousing welcome would be given to the former prime minister
upon his arrival in Gujranwala which was a stronghold of the
PML-N, he said.
To another question, Khurram appreciated the role of Pakistan
armed forces in the war against terrorism. He said Pakistan had
given a lot of sacrifices in wiping out the menace of terrorism.
Replying to a query, he said the PML-N had made all
arrangements with its own funds to welcome former prime minister.
