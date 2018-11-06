People elect Parliamentarians for highlighting their problems, legislation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that people elect Parliamentarians for highlighting their problems and legislation in the Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, talking about usage of un-parliamentary language in the Parliament House, he said that such person should be punished.

He said that elected Members of Parliament should play constructive role in legislation process and discussing national level issues in the house. He said that the Opposition parties also promote parliamentary culture in the House to avoid waste of precious time.