People defy curfew, hold anti-India demos in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of people defying curfew and other restrictions held demonstrations in central, north and south Kashmir on Friday against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), soon after Juma congregational prayers, people flouting curfew and other restrictions took to the streets in Srinagar, Sopore, Hajin, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian and other areas of the occupied territory.

They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian troops and police personnel fired teargas shells and pellets on protesters at several places, injuring many of them. Juma prayers could not be held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and other main mosques of the territory for the 5th consecutive week after the imposition of curbs by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir on 5th August.