ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Water Resources Syed
Javed Ali Shah on Wednesday said that people of the country had
complete belief in power of the vote.
Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he said
people would choose Nawaz Sharif again in 2018 general election on
the basis of his performance.
He said the country was on the path of development due to
untiring efforts of the PML-N government.
Replying to a question, Javed Ali Shah said Imran Khan has no
vision, no ability and no programme than how he can say that he
would compete with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
People completely believe in power of vote: Javed Ali Shah
ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Water Resources Syed