People can judge PTI after disqualification of Tareen: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday said that the people can better

judge Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s party after disqualification of its general secretary Jehangir Tareen.

The people will decide about the fate of PTI in the next general elections, he said while talking to a private

news channel.

All the allegations of corruption and kickbacks, levelled by Imran Khan against the former prime minister were

not proved, he said.