People can donate Rs 10 for construction of dams by mobile phone: SC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):People can donate Rs10 to the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund by sending a SMS from their mobile sets to phone number 8000.

The phone user should type “dam” and send SMS to 8000 and an amount of Rs 10 will be deducted from the user’s balance for construction of the said dams, a Supreme Court press release Friday said.

When a user sends the SMS he would receive a message “Aap Kay Dus Rupey Supreme Court of Pakistan Dam Fund Mein Denay Ka Shukria” (Thank you for contributing Rs 10 to Supreme Court of Pakistan Dam Fund).