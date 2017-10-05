People again to vote PML-N in 2018 election: Sheikh Aftab

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Sheikh Aftab Thursday said people would again vote PML-N on the basis of

its performance in next 2018 general election.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he said the country

was on the path of development due to untiring efforts of the government.

He said “Pakistan of today (2017) is much better than the Pakistan of

2013 under the leadership Muhammad Nawaz Sharif”.

The minister said the anti-development agenda of Pakistan Tehreek

Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan and other opponents has been exposed.