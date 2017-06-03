PEMRA warns TV channels to stop airing illegal footage from PTV Sports

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV Sports) has lodged a

complaint with PEMRA about Geo Super and Geo News for using footages from PTV

Sports illegally and infringing legitimate rights of PTVC as it has obtained rights for the ICC

Champions Trophy.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directed Geo News and Geo

Super to stop airing live or recorded footages of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, in any

manner, said a PEMRA’s press release on Saturday.

PEMRA also directed all other satellite TV channels to refrain from airing illegal footages

from PTV Sports.

All the cable operators have been directed not to air any illegal sports channel otherwise

strict action will be taken against the violators, it added.