PEMRA warns ‘Dharti TV’ FOR broadcasting advertisement of black magic

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) on Thursday issued a warning to the private TV Channel ‘Dharti TV’ for

broadcasting an advertisement on Aug 4, titled “Al-Haaj Pasha Rohani Nageena Centre”.

The said advertisement was based on superstitions and inciting viewers

to resort to black magic for fulfillment of their legitimate or illegitimate desires.

Airing such content is in violation of several clauses of PEMRA

(Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The content aired

encourages public towards black magic and is highly offensive to the commonly accepted

standards of decency as well as against religious beliefs.

PEMRA has warned the management of Dharti TV to immediately stop the

broadcasting of these advertisements and is also warned that in case of repeated

violation, the Authority will proceed to take appropriate legal action against the channel.