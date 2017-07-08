PEMRA warns cable operators against airing Wesal Urdu channel for spreading hatred

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday warned cable operators against airing transmission of illegal TV channel Wesal Urdu as it was spreading

religious hatred.

A PEMRA press release said that the Authority had noticed that a

certain TV channel, Wesal Urdu, had been inciting violence and hatred against a certain religious sect.

Wesal Urdu, it said, was not a licencee of the PEMRA and no cable operator in Pakistan had been airing its transmission.

Strict action as per PEMRA rules would be taken if any cable

operator was found involved in airing the illegal channel, it warned.

According to PEMRA information, Wesal Urdu was a UK-based channel

and was being beamed in Pakistan through a foreign satellite operator Asiasat 7, which was out of bound for PEMRA and could be watched by

only those who have illegal satellite dishes at their homes.

It said the PEMRA was approaching Asiasat 7 to stop airing the

channel. However, it was also to be noted that Asiasat7 was not under

the jurisdiction of PEMRA. Other state institutions needed to put their efforts to stop transmission of Asiasat 7 in Pakistan, the press release

added.

The PEMRA, it said, was also approaching Pakistan Telecom Authority

(PTA) to block the website of Wesal Urdu as online content was regulated

by the PTA and not the PEMRA.

It said that despite clear instructions if anyone found that any

cable operator in Pakistan was airing that TV channel, he could lodge

a complaint against the said cable operator mentioning the area, city

and village at PEMRA’s website www.pemra.gov.pk or call at PEMRA 24/7 complaint centre 080073672. Complaints could also be posted at

PEMRA’s Twitter handle @reportpemra.