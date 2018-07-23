PEMRA urges media houses to ensure impartial, balanced election coverage

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):An advisory issued on Monday by PEMRA asked broadcasters to air final, formal or definite results only after confirmation by the relevant returning officer.

However, if any of the result is aired, it should be with a disclaimer that the results are unofficial, incomplete and should not be considered as Final Result until announced by the Election Commission, until one hour is passed after the close of poll.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) asked media houses to ensure balanced and impartial coverage of the election without any discrimination to any party or candidate.

PEMRA has asked all satellite TV channels, FM radios and distribution networks to exhibit sobriety while covering general election 2018.

Pemra said that the Election campaign for general elections 2018 (on electronic media) would come to an end from Midnight Monday-Tuesday July (23&24). Media Houses should avoid airing contents, programme, advertisement, surveys, opinion polls which malign or favour any political party or a candidate or entire political process, said a press release issued here.

PEMRA said all the licensees are obliged to follow code of conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election and polling agents and code of conduct of media for general election issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

All satellite TV channels, FM radios and Distribution Networks shall also ensure that no such content, programme, advertisement, surveys, opinion polls should be aired for the purpose of political campaign which may tend to malign or favour any political party or a candidate or the entire electoral process.

It said that it is obligatory on media to inform and educate public about relevant electoral matters and motivate them to cast their votes.

Emphasizing on tolerance, the advisory said it is the duty of all media houses to promote tolerance among the public and avoid all form of expressions that may incite violence on the basis of political affiliations, and religious beliefs.

It further informed that election campaign for general elections on electronic media shall come to an end with effect from midnight Monday.