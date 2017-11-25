PEMRA stop TV channels from live coverage of Faizabad operation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP)::The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday stopped TV channels from live coverage of the Faizabad operation.

PEMRA, in a letter, drew the attention of the satellite TV channel licensees to the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, which prohibits live coverage of any security operation. It directed the

channels to exhibit utmost sensitivity on the matter, comply with Clause 8(8) of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, in letter and spirit, and refrain from live coverage of the ongoing operation

at Faizabad, Islamabad.

According to the relevant Clause “8(8):”There is no live coverage of any ongoing security operation by the law enforcement agencies and licensees shall air only such information as may be warranted by the security agency incharge of the operation.”

Pemra said,”Moreover, media houses are also requested to ensure safety and security of their field staff. In this regard camera crews and reporters should not go beyond the point as identified by the incharge of the operation and ensure cooperation with law enforcement agencies.”

In case of any kind of violation, observed/ reported, it warned that strict action under the relevant provisions of the PEMRA laws would be initiated.