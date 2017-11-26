PEMRA restore news, current affairs satellite channels

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday restored all news and current affairs satellite channels.

PEMRA, in a press statement here, said that in pursuance of the federal government’s policy directive received through the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, it withdrew its earlier decision of November 25, 2017, wherein transmission/licensees of all the news and current affairs satellite TV channels were suspended.

It said that all news and current affairs satellite channels had been restored immediately while distribution networks had also been directed to restore the channels on their original positions.

The federal government, PEMRA said, had also issued a policy directive asking the Authority to take the news

and current affairs channels off-air, which would violate the agreed guidelines regarding the coverage of the

sit-in at Faizabad, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country.

It said that the guidelines had been sent to the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).