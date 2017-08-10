PEMRA issues warning to Samaa TV over airing suicide scene

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) Thursday issued a warning to private TV Channel, Samaa TV for broadcasting a

program titled “Emergency Ward” on August 2, in which a scene of a girl attempting to

commit suicide was aired.

Airing of such content is in violation of several clauses of PEMRA

Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media

Code of Conduct 2015. The content aired is highly offensive and hurts sentiments of

viewers.

PEMRA has warned Samaa TV to be careful and vigilant on selection of

content aired and also advised to activate an In-House Committee to monitor the

content.

In case of repeated violation, the Authority will proceed to take

appropriate legal action against the channel.