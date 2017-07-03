ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory
Authority (PEMRA) on Monday issued show cause notice to Urdu One
Television for showing Indian content.
According to the notice the said channel by showing Indian
content has violated the PEMRA Authority directive of October
19, 2016 which banned showing Indian content.
Directing the Urdu One management to stop Indian content
immediately, PEMRA asked it to file reply to the said notice within
three days.
Moreover, the CEO of the said channel has also been summoned
for personal hearing. If the channel management fails to file a
reply by July 6, unilateral decision would be taken, the notice said.
PEMRA issues show cause notice to Urdu One Channel
