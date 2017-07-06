PEMRA issues show cause notice to Urdu One Channel for showing Indian teleplays

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) Thursday issued show cause notice to Urdu One

Television for showing five Indian teleplays on Wednesday.

The plays included Sath Nibhana Sathia, Nam Kiran, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein,

Yeh Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaz.

According to the notice, the said channel by showing Indian

content has violated the PEMRA’s directive of October 19, 2016

which banned showing Indian content.

Directing the Urdu One management to stop Indian content

immediately, PEMRA asked it to file reply to the said notice within

three days.

Moreover, the CEO of the said channel has also been summoned for

personal hearing. If the channel management fails to file a relpy by

July 11, unilateral decision would be taken, the notice said. The Filmezia channel was also

issued warning for showing Indian dramas promos.