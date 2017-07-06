PEMRA issues show cause notice to Urdu One Channel for showing Indian teleplays

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory
Authority (PEMRA) Thursday issued show cause notice to Urdu One
Television for showing five Indian teleplays on Wednesday.
The plays included Sath Nibhana Sathia, Nam Kiran, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein,
Yeh Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaz.
According to the notice, the said channel by showing Indian
content has violated the PEMRA’s directive of October 19, 2016
which banned showing Indian content.
Directing the Urdu One management to stop Indian content
immediately, PEMRA asked it to file reply to the said notice within
three days.
Moreover, the CEO of the said channel has also been summoned for
personal hearing. If the channel management fails to file a relpy by
July 11, unilateral decision would be taken, the notice said. The Filmezia channel was also
issued warning for showing Indian dramas promos.
