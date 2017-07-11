PEMRA issues show cause notice to News One TV

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to TV ONE

which aired an indecent dialogue during broadcasting of a telefilm

titled “Dekh Magar Piyar Say”.

Airing of such content is in violation of various clauses of PEMRA

Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and

Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The content aired shows

complete disregard to the norms of the society as well.

PEMRA directed the channel to reply to the show cause notice within

seven days, that is, on or before July 18, 2017 explaining their

position.

Moreover, Chief Executive Officer of TV ONE is also called upon for

personal hearing on July 18, 2017. In case of failure to reply within the stipulated time and non-appearance for personal hearing, the Authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings.