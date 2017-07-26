PEMRA issues show cause notice to Jaag TV

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Jaag Television management for highhandedness against workers and their terminations against the agreed term and conditions.

The authority took action on the complaint of senior

producer Naeem Tahir and given seven days to the management of the channel for filing reply. According to the complainant the television channel management has sacked several employees including himself which is against the terms of the contract signed.

The complainant also contended that the management was now giving the impression that the employees themselves had resigned and its has been harming the interests of the journalists.

The PEMRA has asked the management of the channel to

file a rely by August 2 and the Chief Executive Officer of the

channel should also appear for personnel hearing on the same date otherwise it would be forced to proceed ex-parte.