PEMRA issues show cause notice to Bol TV

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Friday issued show cause notice to Labbaik Pvt Ltd – Bol News – for defying its orders issued on Jan 26, with regard to complete ban on Aamir Liaquat and his TV programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ and his promos.

Aamir Liaquat not only hosted the said programme but also appeared in a promo on the TV screen the same day orders were issued and conveyed to the Bol News management.

In the show cause issued under Sections 29, 30, 33 and 34 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, the TV channel is directed to explain why it failed to comply with PEMRA’s orders of imposing complete ban on the anchor, his TV programme and on his promos with immediate effect.

According to PEMRA’s show cause, Labbaik Private Limited – Bol News – in blatant and deliberate violation of aforementioned prohibition orders not only telecast programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ but also the host Dr Aamir Liaquat appeared on Bol News at 22.45 on January 26.

Later, the programme was re-telecast by the TV management again in violation of PEMRA orders.

PEMRA show cause has termed airing of the TV show as “willful defiance of the orders of the Authority, which is a cognizable offence under Sections 29, 30, 33 and 34 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.

PEMRA has directed Bol News to show cause within seven days of the issuance of the notice as “why an appropriate action may not be initiated against the licensee for the above referred violation.”

In case, the channel management fails to submit reply within a period of seven days the matter shall be proceeded ex-parte in accordance with PEMRA laws, the notice further said.