PEMRA issues show cause notice to Apna TV

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) has issued a show cause notice to APNA TV Channel for airing indecent content during broadcasting a movie titled “Knight Riders”.

Airing of such content is in violation of various clauses of PEMRA

Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The content aired shows complete disregard to the norms of the society as well.

PEMRA has directed the channel to reply to the show cause notice within

seven days, that is, on or before July 18, 2017 explaining their position.

Moreover, Chief Executive Officer of APNA TV Channel is also called upon

for personal hearing on July 18, 2017.

In case of failure to reply within the stipulated time and

non-appearance for personal hearing, the authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings.