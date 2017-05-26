PEMRA constitues committee to monitor Ramazan transmission

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): On the orders of Islamabad High Court, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has constituted a four-member committee for the purpose of monitoring Ramazan transmission on all satellite TV channels licensed by the PEMRA,said a press release issued Friday.

The purpose of the committee is to monitor whether the Ramazan

guidelines that were issued to all the satellite TV channels, are

being followed or not.

In case of violation immediate action as per law will be taken. The court has also directed PEMRA to submit a report in this regard before the next date of hearing.