ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) enforcement team in Lahore confiscated illegal equipment of a cable network on a complaint of airing Indian content.

Four transmitters, 12 modulators, 17 receivers, five computers and a network switch of Al- Saba Cable network was confiscated during the inspection. A show cause notice has been issued to the network, said a news release issued here on Saturday.