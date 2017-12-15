PEMRA CoC recommends Rs 100,000 fine on 7 news

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The 79th meeting of the Council of Complaints of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) held at Lahore Regional Office while hearing the matter of Muhammad Rizwan Ghallo, Malik Imran Sajjad Awan and Hafiz Hamdan Liaquat against 7 News has recommended a fine of Rs100,000 on the channel for non-installation of delay mechanism devices.

The council adjourned the matter regarding complaints of Executive Director COMSATS Dr S M Junaid Zaidi and Additional Registrar COMSATS Azeem Muktar against Royal TV with directions to the channel to submit written reply within a week of the issuance of the orders, says a press release.

The council dismissed the matter of Imran Sajjad Awan and Advocate High Court and Ch Muhammad Saeed Zafar against Dunya TV, Channel 24, NEO TV and Abb Takk as the respondent channels have already submitted rebuttal in the alleged reference.

The CoC adjourned the matter of Muhammad Arif Waheed against City 42 on non-appearance of the complainant and written request by the respondent channel.

The council adjourned the matter of Khadija Shahid against APNA Channel due to non-appearance of the complainant and the respondent.

The council disposed of the matter of Ms. Ambreen Kanwal against Deputy Bureau Chief of Such TV, Dr Farooq as the respondent channel has already conducted departmental inquiry and dismissed the services of Dr Farooq.

The council adjourned the matter of Hashaam Riaz Sheikh against Samaa TV with direction to the channel to submit written reply within a week.

In Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujrat’s Prof Dr Miraj Us Siraj’s complaint against 7 News, the CoC disposed of the matter with direction to the respondent channel to submit the termination order of Hassan Ali of 7 News to PEMRA.

The CoC while hearing Adeel ur Rehman’s complaint against Din News adjourned the matter till next meeting.

The CoC disposed of the matter of M/s Telefilm (Pvt) Ltd (FM-88) with direction to deposit all outstanding dues within 15 days of issuance of the order. In case of non-compliance, the regulator will move for license cancellation. The CoC while hearing the matter of Fikara Farda Organization against All STV channels and FM Radio Stations disposed of the matter recommending issuance of directions to all STV channels and FM Radio Stations.

The CoC was presided over by Iftikhar Ahmad Tarar while those who attended the meeting included Dr Sughra Sadaf, Dr Lubna Zaheer and Ayesha Bilal Virk.