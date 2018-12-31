PEMRA bans TV programmes Harf-e-Raaz for 30 days

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday banned broadcast of programme “Harf-e-Raaz” by Orya Maqbool Jan on Neo TV for 30 days, for violating its rules.

In case of non-compliance, strict legal action shall be initiated under Section 29 & 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007 and 2018 which may result in suspension/ revocation of license,” a press release issued here said.

The prohibition is in pursuance to the show cause notices issued to NEO TV on December 7, 2018 for violating the laws of land, orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, high courts, PEMRA laws as well as Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015 for airing programme “Harf-e-Raaz” hosted by Jamil Farooqi and Orya Maqbool Jan, on December 4, 2018, at 11.05 p.m. in which they invited spokesperson of banned outfit “Tehreek-e-Taliban” on a live (phone) call in the show and solicited his views on national and foreign policy of the Government of Pakistan vis-à-vis national security issues.

The ban has been imposed under Section 20 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007 and 2018, Rule 15 (1) of PEMRA Rules 2009 read with Clause 3(1)(d), 3(1)(f), 3(1)(l), 3(3), 4(7)(c), 4(10), 5, 12, 13, 17, 23 & 24 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct-2015, Article 5 of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Section 11-W of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and orders of Balochistan High Court.

It may be mentioned that the channel was issued another show cause notice on December 12, for the same programme for airing insulting remarks of Orya Maqbool Jan against “Pashtoons.”