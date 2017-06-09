PEMRA bans on telecast of Q-Mobile phone E-1

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory
Authority (PEMRA) Friday imposed ban on the telecast of Q-Mobile
phone E-1.
It was observed during monitoring of the advertisements that
in the said advertisement indecent content was used which was not
accepted standards of ethics and against the PEMRA rules and
regulations.
So the PEMRA has banned the telecast of the said advertisement
from June 10 at 6 pm.The channels violating this ban would face
action under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 (amendment act 2007), sections 29
and 30.
