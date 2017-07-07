PEMRA bans Igloo icecream advertisement

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority
(PEMRA) has decided to ban Igloo icecream product for being indecent
and objectionable.
According to press release issued Friday , during routine monitoring
of the news channels, it was observed that some satellite television
channels have been showing Igloo ice cream advertisement which carries
objectionable and indecent content beyond acceptable standards of
ethics in clear violation of many clauses of PEMRA Ordinance 2002
(Amendment Act 2007).
The ban on the said advertisement would be effective from July 8, from
4.00 pm. Strict action would be taken against the channels violating
that ban under PEMRA Act clauses 29 and 30.
