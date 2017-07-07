PEMRA bans Igloo icecream advertisement

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

(PEMRA) has decided to ban Igloo icecream product for being indecent

and objectionable.

According to press release issued Friday , during routine monitoring

of the news channels, it was observed that some satellite television

channels have been showing Igloo ice cream advertisement which carries

objectionable and indecent content beyond acceptable standards of

ethics in clear violation of many clauses of PEMRA Ordinance 2002

(Amendment Act 2007).

The ban on the said advertisement would be effective from July 8, from

4.00 pm. Strict action would be taken against the channels violating

that ban under PEMRA Act clauses 29 and 30.