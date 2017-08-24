Peaceful, indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people can’t be brought down

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The peaceful and indigenous struggle

of the Kashmiri people cannot be brought down by the malicious

tactics of the Indian forces, said Sardar Masood Khan, President

AJK.

The AJK President expressed views when he called on Sartaj

Aziz, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission here at

the Pakistan Secretariat, according to press release.

The President congratulated Sartaj Aziz on assumption of

his new post and hoped that, under his watch, the Planning

Commission will achieve its short and long term goals.

Matters of national significance, ongoing development

projects in AJK and the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

(IOK) were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The President apprised Aziz on the atrocious human rights

violations, taking place in IOK at the hands of the Indian

occupation forces.

Sartaj Aziz assured that the Government of Pakistan will

continue to diplomatically and politically support the people of

Kashmir at all forums.

He said the people of Pakistan consider the Kashmir issue

as their own and will keep supporting their cause.

Sardar Masood Khan also informed him of his recent visits

abroad and his interactions with Parliamentarians of various

countries and the Ell Parliament wherein he stressed upon the

peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The President expressed his wish that the Planning

Commission will extend its various development projects to AJK

in order to help the people of the region in playing an active

role in the economic and social development of Pakistan and

the Azad state.

Sartaj Aziz assured AJK President that the Planning Commission

would support development projects in AJK especially in the areas of

infrastructure, economy, health education agriculture and industry.

Matters relating to construction of medical colleges, bridges

and key buildings in AJK were also deliberated upon.

The President briefed Sartaj Aziz about the four projects

under the OPEC which are at different stages of implementation.

Aziz said that Pakistan with the help of China, would ensure

the Industrial Zone in AJK and the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur

Expressway, under the OPEC projects, are constructed to the highest

industrial and technological standards.

The President thanked the Pakistan Government for its untiring

support to the Kashmiri people in their efforts in attaining their

just right to self-determination.