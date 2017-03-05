Peace to ensure return of international cricket, Miandad

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): Legendry cricketer, Javed Miandad said peace is the key to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and the successful holding of Pakistan Super League will supplement efforts in this regard.

“It is good to see that PSL final is taking place in Lahore and it will help the cause of our national cricket in big way “,he told APP on Sunday.

He said he got the invitation from Pakistan Cricket Board to watch the final but he could not do so owing to his family commitments.

“My best wishes are with the players and spectators for being the part of the final at the famous Gadaffi stadium and I pray to Allah Almighty that our cricket may flourish in future “,he added.

He said at a time when the entire PSL will return to Pakistan more local players will get the chance to showcase their talent and less reliance will be on foreign players.

“It is only possible when peace prevails and the situation is conducive to hold such elite cricket events in future and then a stage will come when foreign teams will start visiting Pakistan “,said the former batting great.