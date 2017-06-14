Peace, stability of Afghanistan vital for security of neighboring, regional countries: China

BEIJING, June 14 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Wednesday said the peace and stability of Afghanistan was highly important for the development and security of the neighboring and the regional countries.

“So, we contend that any move should respect sovereignty and territorial

integrity of Afghanistan and conducive to the peace process of Afghanistan,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing while responding to a media report about deployment of more US troops in Afghanistan.

When asked has China undertaken a kind of mediation between Pakistan and

Afghanistan, the spokesperson said, he was not aware of such a report.

He, however, said, “In principle, I should say, China always supports an

Afghan led peace process in Afghanistan.”

Lu Kang hoped the relevant regional countries would strengthen

cooperation and unity to fight the terrorism and stay upholding peace and stability in that region so that to create an enabling environment for the regional development.

Regarding update on possible killing of two kidnapped Chinese citizens

in Pakistan, he said, “We express high concerns but todate Pakistan has not confirmed this information to China.”

The Chinese side is now intensifying efforts to verify the relevant

information, he added.

On the question that the abducted Chinese nationals were working with a

Korean missionary, he said, “We always require the Chinese citizens to abide by the local laws and regulation during travelling and living foreign countries and respect the customs of local people and stay alert to protect their own security and safety.”

On the information of possible preaching by these people, he said, the

Chinese side will cooperate with Pakistan to further investigate this information.