Peace restored in FATA, govt taking all steps to mainstream FATA: Governor

PESHAWAR, April 4 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said the peace had been restored in FATA due to sacrifices of patriotic tribesmen, civil administration and security forces.

Moreover, he added, FATA Reforms commission had been tasked with

revisiting and defining the state-citizen relation, identifying key reforms areas and options for institutional development and good governance.

The incumbent government in taking effective steps in order to mainstreaming FATA at par with other progressive areas of the country, Governor added.

He expressed these views while addressing participants of Army staff

college Quetta. Besides others Additional chief secretary FATA Fida Wazir and Principle secretary, Sikander Qayyum were also present on the occasion.

While answering to the questions of the participants Governor

highlighted the importance of CPEC by saying the CPEC would prove to be game changer for whole of South Asia and it will augment us socially as well as economically.