Peace restored in Fata due to success of Operation Zarb e Azb: Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that it is the top most priority of
the incumbent government to provide standard education to the youth of FATA.
He said that peace has been restored due to success of operation Zarb e Azab, sacrifices rendered by tribal
people ad ding concrete steps have taken by the incumbent government to
ensure lasting peace. He expressed these views at Cadet College
Spinkai, where he was addressing the audience on the occasion of first
parents day as a chief guest.
Beside others, General Officer Command, members of the board of governors, faculty of Cadet College, Political
Agent Zafarul Islam Khattak, Cadets and their parents were present on
this occasion. March past, gymnastic and PT show was done by cadets.
While appreciating the performance of the
cadets, Governor added, ” youth is the asset of this nation and it is
our responsibility to pave way for their success. He further added that
in this highly technologically competitive environment, parents,
teachers and the government can play a pivotal role in the character
building of youngsters.
He found it encouraging that where Cadet
college Spinkai offers a quota for local youth, it also offers
admissions on merit. Referring to various indicators of success, he
appreciated the performance of cadet college that in such a short span
of time, it has achieved a lot and become a mark of excellence. Awards
were distributed among students achieving distinctions.
Later on The governor also addressed a
representative Jirga of Mehsud tribe and appreciated the sacrifices made
by tribals for the progress and prosperity of the nation.
