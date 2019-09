ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon the Muslims to join hands for peace, unity and development and work together for resolving issues like Kashmir and Palestine.

Speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held in connection with 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia at a local hotel, he said, “It is to take forward our historical linkages into future by developing a strategic partnership across key areas of trade, investment, defence and security.”