Peace loving Pakistani nation to retaliate strongly if war imposed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said although the Pakistanis were a peace loving nation but it would retaliate strongly if a war was imposed.

He said the international community was worried about the tense situation between two nuclear armed neighbours.However, the peace overtures made by Prime Minister Imran Khan were acknowledged by the world as warmongering was neither in Pakistan’s interest nor in India’s, he said while talking to a private news channel.