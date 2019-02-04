Peace in South Asia not possible without resolving Kashmir dispute: Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala Monday said peace was not possible in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir dispute and the world should take notice of the situation caused by Indian occupation.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, he said since 1989, 90,000 innocent and unarmed Kashmiris had been martyred.

He said the visit of Modi to Kashmir had completely failed.

Kashmiris were waging their struggle for independence peacefully and Kashmiri people had completely rejected the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.