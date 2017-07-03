Peace in region impossible without Pakistan’s cooperation: John McCain

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): American Senator John McCain on

Sunday said peace in South Asian region was impossible without

Pakistan’s cooperation.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan’s role with regard to

Afghanistan was also very important.

McCain said he almost visited Pakistan every year, adding his

current visit was part of promotion of mutual relations.

Replying to a question, he said the U.S wanted the solution

of Kashmir issue through dialogues and his country’s policy

on Kashmir would continue.

He said the U.S wanted to play role for the solution of Kashmir

issue.