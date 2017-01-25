Peace in Afghanistan pre-requisite for stability in region: Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt.General ® Nasser Khan Janjua, Wednesday said that peace in Afghanistan is pre-requisite for stability in the whole region.

He said this while meeting British Ambassador to Afghanistan, Dominic Jermey, accompanied by the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, said a press release.

They discussed Pak-Afghan relations and prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters concerning regional security and stability.

Nasser Janjua said that Pakistan envisages cordial bilateral relations with Afghanistan, based on mutual trust and cooperation.

He reassured that Pakistan will extend all possible help and will fully support international community’s efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan and stability in the region.

Nasser Janjua added that Pakistan and Afghanistan were closed neighbors and Pakistan believed in a shared vision of future with Afghanistan.

He equally emphasized the need for positive and pro-active role by Afghan Government which can fain achieving political reconciliation within Afghanistan.

Cooperative framework based on positive engagement and politically driven approaches in Afghanistan are more likely to bring about enduring solutions.

The NSA appreciated the role of UK in maintaining regional peace and stability and cooperation in counter terrorism.