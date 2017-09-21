Peace in Afghanistan can be restored only through negotiated settlement: PM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said after 16 years of war in

Afghanistan, it was clear that peace would not be restored

there by the continuing resort to military force.

“Neither Kabul and the Coalition, nor the Afghan

Taliban, can impose a military solution on each other,” the

prime minister said while addressing the annual UN General

Assembly session.

He said the international community – as expressed in

several United Nations resolutions – had concluded that peace

could be restored in Afghanistan only through a negotiated

settlement.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that Pakistan believed that

urgent and realistic goals in Afghanistan should include

concerted action to eliminate the presence in that country

of Daesh, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates, including the TTP and

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which was recently declared a terrorist

organization by the Security Council.

He also suggested promotion of negotiations between

Kabul and the Afghan Taliban – in the Quadrilateral

Coordination Group (QCG) or any trilateral format – to evolve

a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

He said the two steps offered the most realistic

prospect of restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan and

the region.

“No one desires peace in Afghanistan more than

Pakistan,” the prime minister added.