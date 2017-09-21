Peace cup to prove world Pakistan is peaceful country: DG ISPR

MIRANSHAH, NORTH WAZIRISTAN AGENCY, Sept 21 (APP): Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor here Thursday said the hosting of Peace Cup matches will prove the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and complete peace and normalcy has returned to Fata.

The DG ISPR said life is back to normal in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the residents of Fata have all the facilities available to them.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the cricket match that was being played between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI at the picturesque Younis Khan Cricket Stadium in Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan Agency.

The match is a part of a series titled Peace Cup, organised by the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi here at North Waziristan Agency’s headquarter Miranshah.

Stars players in action include Inzamam ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Junaid Khan, Umer Gul and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The DG ISPR said successful holding of peace cup matches would prove to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country and that peace has completely returned to Fata.

Major General Asif Ghafoor vowed that terrorism will never be allowed to regain stronghold in the region again.

He maintained that the process of rehabilitation of the internally displaced people has almost been completed.

Meanwhile cricket for peace mach between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI was underway here as great enthusiasm was being seen among tribal people.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present at the stadium, along with other dignitaries.

Prior to the match, Pakistan XI Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the tournament would send a positive and strong message to world that Pakistan was a peaceful and safe country.

The former captain and current chief selector, Inzamul Haq expressed hope that an international cricket would return to Pakistan soon.

He said the successful holding of recent cricket series between Pakistan and World XI comprising star players of top cricket nations would immensely help return of international cricket to our country.

PSL Franchise Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi has earlier welcomed players, UK media team and spectators to the land of peace. He thanked Pakistan Army for successful holding of the Peace Cup match in North Wazirsitan.

Today cricket event in Miranshah showed that peace and normalcy has completely returned to North Waziristan Agency due to supreme sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces and tribal people, he added.

The UK team is part of an 18-member group of journalists, lawyers, businessmen and academics aged between 21-62, which is touring Pakistan with the aim to improve the country’s image as a sporting nation.

A large number of tribal people and spectators carrying national flags have arrived to Younis Khan stadium by watching their national cricket heroes in action with great enthusiasm. The tribal people raised slogans of Pakistan and Pak Army Zindabad.