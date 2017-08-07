Peace between Pakistan, India possible only through durable Kashmir solution: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Monday said that peace between India and Pakistan would be possible

only through finding a durable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

“Pakistan is ready to explore a solution though diplomacy,” he

said during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir president Sardar

Masood Khan, according to a press statement from AJK Presidency.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan would maintain and

step up its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir, and work with the international community to put an end to

massive human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Sardar Masood Khan, thanking the Foreign Minister for strong

statement on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, said, “We welcome this affirmation that there would be no compromise on Kashmir and that

India should reciprocate Pakistan’s peace overture.”

After congratulating Khawaja Asif on his assumption of office as

the foreign minister, President Masood Khan briefed him about the

fast deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the

occupied Kashmir. “It is a crisis unfolding every day,” he said.

“Every day young men are being gunned down by the occupation

forces in staged encounters and scores of political activists

demanding freedom from India are being arrested and persecuted on

the basis of fabricated, trumped up charges. There is a reign of

terror in IoK,” the AJK President said.

He thanked Pakistan for its principled, consistent and strong

stand on Kashmir bilaterally and at the international forums.

Kashmiris, he said, had vowed that they would win freedom despite

India’s repression and state terrorism. They would secure their

inalienable right to self-determination, he added.