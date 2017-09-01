PCST to conduct first National Industrial Survey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Pakistan Council for Science and

Technology (PCST) would conduct `First National Industrial

Innovation Survey’ with the allocation of Rs. 45.041 million.

It is the first ever survey which would help design

appropriative innovation policies and strategies leading towards the

improvement of quality of Pakistani products to boast their demand

in international market.

It is one of the project approved with the efforts of the

PCST, designed for the time duration of 24 months which would

motivate factors for firms to initiate innovative activities,

Chairman PCST, Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gilani, told APP.

The study would provide insight into the innovation process in

the industrial sector of Pakistan which would be useful for future

planning and management for our industrial production.

“This survey would have long term effects to boost our economy

as well as earning of foreign exchange”, he stated.

It would also be a land mark step to achieve the target set

under vision 2025 aimed to increase export from US $ 25 billion to

US $ 150 billion annually and become a part of 25 largest economies

of the world leading to upper middle income counties status and

creating atleast five global Pakistani brands, he informed.

Chairman PCST said the survey would also suggest policy

measures and road map for nurturing new ideas in manufacturing

sector to enhance its competitiveness in national and international

market.