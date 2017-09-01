ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Pakistan Council for Science and
Technology (PCST) would conduct `First National Industrial
Innovation Survey’ with the allocation of Rs. 45.041 million.
It is the first ever survey which would help design
appropriative innovation policies and strategies leading towards the
improvement of quality of Pakistani products to boast their demand
in international market.
It is one of the project approved with the efforts of the
PCST, designed for the time duration of 24 months which would
motivate factors for firms to initiate innovative activities,
Chairman PCST, Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gilani, told APP.
The study would provide insight into the innovation process in
the industrial sector of Pakistan which would be useful for future
planning and management for our industrial production.
“This survey would have long term effects to boost our economy
as well as earning of foreign exchange”, he stated.
It would also be a land mark step to achieve the target set
under vision 2025 aimed to increase export from US $ 25 billion to
US $ 150 billion annually and become a part of 25 largest economies
of the world leading to upper middle income counties status and
creating atleast five global Pakistani brands, he informed.
Chairman PCST said the survey would also suggest policy
measures and road map for nurturing new ideas in manufacturing
sector to enhance its competitiveness in national and international
market.
PCST to conduct first National Industrial Survey
ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Pakistan Council for Science and