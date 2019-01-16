PCJCCI to invite Chinese investment in 8 industrial sectors

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP):Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has planned to bring investment from China in the eight potential industrial sectors including furniture, handicrafts,

textile, fertilizers, cement, glasswork energy and pharmaceuticals.

PCJCCI President, Shah Faisal Afridi and other office-bearers of the chamber discussed the plan at a monthly review meeting here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Afridi emphasized to lay down a long-term strategy to

maintain a sustainable process for paving way of joint ventures between Pakistan and China under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC, he added, was the dynamic portfolio of various projects with the investment started from US $ 46 billion and now reached up to US $ 59 billion with the addition of new projects.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was basically a framework of regional connectivity that would not only benefit the countries of China and Pakistan but also have positive impacts on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republics and the overall region, he maintained.

“The mega project is going to provide us with the enhancement of geographical linkages having improved road, rail and air transportation system with frequent and free exchanges of services,” he mentioned and underlined the need for people to people contact for enhancing understanding through academic, cultural and regional knowledge.

Afridi noted that a number of special measures had been taken by PCJCCI to fill in the gap in people to people communication, for which as a first step strong efforts had been made to overcome language barrier.

He informed, “Our move to promote Chinese language in Pakistan is being reciprocated by the Chinese people to promote Urdu language in China. In this context, exchange of students between the two countries is also playing a vital role.”

PCJCCI President announced to celebrate the Chinese New Year at

a broader level this year to spread awareness and information in Pakistan regarding the Chinese ways of celebration and festivity.

While, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain highlighted the

importance of social cohesion, a pivotal agent for a peaceful society.

He said, “There is an urge to amalgamate the two cultures in one string. We can attain success in every field of life through unity and peace. In order to promote peace and harmony among the two nations, PCJCCI is anxious to celebrate the cultural festivity of both Chinese and Pakistani culture.”