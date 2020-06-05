PCB withdraws service notices

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jun 05 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board has withdrawn termination of service notices served to 55 staffers earlier this week.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Friday, “The vast over staffing that the current Board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. Making changes is about timing and, on reflection, the process and communication needed to be better.

“As a responsible organisation, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices.”

Meanwhile, the PCB will continue the exercise to restructure and rationalize its staff numbers and will make necessary decisions in due course. The PCB presently has an overall strength of 710 across the country, including 361 and 70 in Lahore and Karachi offices, respectively.