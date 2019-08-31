PCB unfolds ambitious domestic cricket season structure

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday unveiled an ambitious and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket season structure, which revolves around devising a more quality and intensity focused system to significantly improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level.

The new 2019-20 structure was unfolded by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rasheed at a ceremony here at the Gadaffi Stadium.

The new structure will give importance to club cricket, provide the best cricketing environment to young talented cricketers, reward top performers, create employment opportunities to former cricketers and qualified coaches, and bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

According to the new structure, which came into existence following the government’s August 9 approval of the constitutional amendments which were notified to the PCB on August 19, 16 regions have now been absorbed into the newly formed associations, as follows:

– Sindh Cricket Association includes Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana.

– Balochistan Cricket Association comprises Dera Murad Jamali and

Quetta.

– Southern Punjab Cricket Association includes Multan and Bahawalpur.